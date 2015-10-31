FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian prime minister heading to Russian plane crash site
October 31, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian prime minister heading to Russian plane crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail is heading to the crash site of a Russian passenger plane in Sinai with several cabinet ministers on a private jet, the tourism ministry said on Saturday.

“The investigation has not started yet... a technical team will move there to start it and there is coordination with the Russian ambassador over the accident and the efforts of the government,” Ismail told journalists.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Mansour Kamel; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein

