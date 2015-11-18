Russia's Putin and Egypt's Sisi agree on action to improve airline security: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed on measures to improve airline security as a first step towards resuming flights between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Flight were canceled between Russia and Egypt after a Russian plane broke up over the Sinai Peninsula last month, killing 224 people on board. The Kremlin said on Tuesday terrorists had placed a bomb on the plane.

The Kremlin said in the same statement that Putin told Sisi about Russia’s intensified combat operations against extremist groups in Syria.