Russia's Putin and Egypt's Sisi agree on action to improve airline security: Kremlin
November 18, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin and Egypt's Sisi agree on action to improve airline security: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed on measures to improve airline security as a first step towards resuming flights between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Flight were canceled between Russia and Egypt after a Russian plane broke up over the Sinai Peninsula last month, killing 224 people on board. The Kremlin said on Tuesday terrorists had placed a bomb on the plane.

The Kremlin said in the same statement that Putin told Sisi about Russia’s intensified combat operations against extremist groups in Syria.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

