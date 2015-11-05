FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says wants foreign planes used by its airlines to re-register: RIA
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says wants foreign planes used by its airlines to re-register: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s airline regulator said it was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in use in Russia, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency added that the regulator, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), also wanted foreign planes to be re-registered on home soil.

It made the announcement after an Airbus A321 airliner registered in Ireland but operated by a Russian firm crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing 224 people.

(The story was refiled to clarify that only Boeing 737s are having certificates suspended)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
