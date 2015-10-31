FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian investigators checking fuel used by crashed airliner: RIA
#World News
October 31, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russian investigators checking fuel used by crashed airliner: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday it was checking fuel samples from the last refueling stop, in the Russian city of Samara, of an airliner that crashed in Egypt, RIA news agency reported citing the committee’s spokesman.

The spokesman, Vladimir Markin, also said investigators are questioning people who were involved in preparing the aircraft and its crew, and carrying out searches at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport where the airline that operated the plane is based.

Earlier in the day the committee said it had opened a criminal case against the airline.

Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Toby Chopra

