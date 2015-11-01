FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian investigators say will consider all jet crash scenarios
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Russian investigators say will consider all jet crash scenarios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators will consider all possible scenarios as to why a Russian airliner with 224 people on board crashed in Egypt on Saturday, the spokesman for Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on the committee’s website.

Vladimir Markin added that investigators had taken technical documentation of the plane that crashed for the whole period of its use and that they had questioned employees responsible for servicing the Kogalymavia airline’s planes, as well as crew on a recent Kogalymavia flight.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

