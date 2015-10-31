Claims that terrorists shot down Russian airliner inaccurate: transport minister to Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Claims that a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt was shot down by terrorists “can’t be considered accurate”, Russia’s Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov told the Interfax news agency on Saturday.

“Now in various media there is assorted information that the Russian passenger (plane)... was supposedly shot down by an anti-aircraft missile, fired by terrorists. This information can’t be considered accurate,” Interfax quoted him as saying.