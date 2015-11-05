FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAS cancels flight to Egypt's Sinai after Russian airliner crash
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

SAS cancels flight to Egypt's Sinai after Russian airliner crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) has canceled its flight on Saturday to Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt after a Russian airliner crashed last week.

Britain, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands have suspended flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh, leaving thousands of European tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort where the doomed airliner originated.

“Against the backdrop of the developments of recent days and analysis of the available information about the level of security at the Sharm al-Sheikh airport, SAS has decided to not fly to Sharm al-Sheikh on Saturday, November 7,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

The airline said its next flight to the Sinai peninsula was scheduled for Nov. 14 and that it would monitor developments before deciding whether to cancel it.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
