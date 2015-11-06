FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Special forces deployed at Sharm al-Sheikh airport
#World News
November 6, 2015

Special forces deployed at Sharm al-Sheikh airport

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military has sent special forces to Sharm al-Sheikh airport, where foreign tourists have been trying to board flights in the aftermath of a Russian airplane crash some Western officials say may have been caused by a bomb.

A Reuters cameraman saw several vehicles transporting special forces in the airport complex. Security officials said they were there to boost security for tourists.

Reporting by Reuters Television and Cairo bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet

