Egyptian rescue team hear voices in crashed Russian plane

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian search and rescue team members have heard voices in a section of a Russian plane that crashed in the country’s Sinai peninsula on Saturday, an officer on the scene told Reuters on Saturday.
“There is another section of the plane with passengers inside that the rescue team is still trying to enter and we hope to find survivors especially after hearing pained voices of people inside,” the officer, who requested anonymity, said.
Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas