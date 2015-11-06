FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2015

Turkish Airlines sends security team to Sharm al-Sheikh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) has dispatched a security team to Sharm al-Sheikh airport in Egypt to assess security procedures, a spokesperson for the company said, after a Russian airliner which took off from there crashed on Saturday.

The spokesperson said based on the team’s report the company would decide whether to operate flights to Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday after cancelling a flight from Istanbul to Sharm al-Sheikh and the return flight on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Jonny Hogg

