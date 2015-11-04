U.S. intelligence points to bomb in Russian jet crash: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russian jet that crashed over Egypt was most likely brought down by a bomb planted by Islamic State or one of its affiliates, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

CNN said the official familiar with the matter cited the latest U.S. intelligence, but said the U.S. intelligence community had not yet reached a formal conclusion on the cause of the crash, which killed all 224 people on board.

“There is a definite feeling it was an explosive device planted in luggage or somewhere on the plane,” CNN quoted the official as saying.