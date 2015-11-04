FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. intelligence points to bomb in Russian jet crash: CNN
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 8:34 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. intelligence points to bomb in Russian jet crash: CNN

The Metrojet's Airbus A321 with registration number EI-ETJ that crashed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, takes off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Russia, in this picture taken October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Lystseva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russian jet that crashed over Egypt was most likely brought down by a bomb planted by Islamic State or one of its affiliates, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

CNN said the official familiar with the matter cited the latest U.S. intelligence, but said the U.S. intelligence community had not yet reached a formal conclusion on the cause of the crash, which killed all 224 people on board.

“There is a definite feeling it was an explosive device planted in luggage or somewhere on the plane,” CNN quoted the official as saying.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.