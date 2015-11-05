FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hasn't concluded cause of Russian plane crash cause: White House
November 5, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. hasn't concluded cause of Russian plane crash cause: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not made its own determination on what caused the downing of a Russian airplane in Egypt, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, adding that U.S. officials have not eliminated possible “terrorist involvement” in the crash that killed 224 people.

“The United States has not made our own determination about the cause of the incident, however we can’t rule anything out, including the possibility of terrorist involvement,” spokesman Josh Earnest told a daily briefing.

British Prime Minister David Cameron had said earlier it was increasingly likely that a bomb brought down the plane. Also, a Sinai-based group affiliated with the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the crash.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham

