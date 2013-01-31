FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian rivals renounce violence at crisis meeting: attendee
January 31, 2013 / 11:29 AM / in 5 years

Egyptian rivals renounce violence at crisis meeting: attendee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Rival Egyptian parties signed a document renouncing violence during a meeting called by the country’s top Islamic scholar to end a crisis that has triggered street violence, attendee Ahmed Maher wrote on his Twitter feed.

Maher, founder of the April 6 activist movement, wrote that the signatories included liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei, leftist leader Hamdeen Sabahi and “all the heads of the Egyptian political parties”.

The meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb, head of al-Azhar mosque and university, included the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party, Saad el-Katatni, and Mahmoud Ezzat, the Brotherhood’s deputy leader.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

