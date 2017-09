Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) attends the military funeral service of Police General Nabil Farag, in Cairo's Nasr City district September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Tuesday for a quick political transition to restore stability to the country.

Sisi, whose forces overthrew Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July, was speaking to soldiers and policemen at a seminar.