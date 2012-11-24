FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood calls protest to support Mursi
November 24, 2012 / 2:44 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Brotherhood calls protest to support Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood called for a mass demonstration in Cairo on Tuesday to show support for President Mohamed Mursi, who is facing a storm of protest for issuing a decree that expanded his powers.

In a statement published on its website, the Brotherhood also called for shows of support in public squares across Egypt after early evening prayers on Sunday to show support for Mursi’s decisions.

Parties opposed to the decree have also called for a protest on Tuesday in Cairo, though in a different square from the one where the Brotherhood called on its supporters to gather.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

