Egypt says to use Gulf aid, savings for stimulus
#Business News
December 16, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt says to use Gulf aid, savings for stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market, in this general view taken in downtown Cairo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government will finance an economic stimulus package of around 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.36 billion) using aid from Gulf Arab states and savings, Finance Minister Ahmed Galal said on Monday.

“We have the resources to do it,” Galal said, referring to a second stimulus package to be launched in January. “It is partly from savings, partly from the Gulf money that we didn’t spend yet,” he said during a news conference.

The Egyptian government received aid pledges of $12 billion from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates after the army deposed President Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule.

($1 = 6.8866 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
