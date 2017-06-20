CAIRO Egypt is more than doubling monthly food subsidies, to 50 Egyptian pounds per person from 21 pounds currently, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday while announcing a raft of measures intended to ease the effects of austerity.

Egypt has been hit by soaring inflation since it floated its pound currency in November, leading it to halve in value. The float was the opening salvo in a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund lending program tied to reforms such as raising taxes and hiking energy subsidies.

The higher monthly food subsidy allowance will come into effect starting July 1, an official at the supply ministry told Reuters.

The measure will increase Egypt's food subsidy bill for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July to 85 billion Egyptian pounds from the 45 billion allocated this year, state news MENA reported.

About 70 million Egyptians hold subsidy cards that allow them to purchase a range of staple goods like sugar, cooking oil and rice at outlets around the country.

President Sisi announced several other measures on Tuesday aimed at easing economic hardship including a freeze to taxes on agricultural lands for three years, an increase to state pension payments by 15 percent, and a 10 percent salary increase for some state workers.

