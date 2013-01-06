Egypt says to reassure IMF on economy, government plans

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will seek to reassure an IMF delegation about the state of the economy and government plans on Monday, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said in remarks reported by the state news agency.

The government would also explain Cairo’s reasons for postponing conclusion of a deal to secure a $4.8-billion loan from the IMF, he said.

The government would assure IMF officials about the “soundness of the government’s orientation and the ability of the Egyptian economy to recover,” Kandil said.