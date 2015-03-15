Egypt signs deals worth $36 billion at investment summit: PM

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Egypt signed deals worth $36 billion at an international investment conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said on Sunday, in a boost to the government’s efforts to revive the economy.

The announcement came at the end of a three-day conference in the Red Sea resort, which Egypt hoped would project an image of stability and restore investor confidence in an economy battered by four years of turmoil.