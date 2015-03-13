FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE pledge $4 billion each at Egypt conference
March 13, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE pledge $4 billion each at Egypt conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates each pledged $4 billion of investments in Egypt, officials from the Gulf countries said at an economic summit in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The UAE said it would deposit $2 billion in Egypt’s central bank and the other $2 billion in the economy. Saudi Arabia said $1 billion of its pledge would go to the bank while Kuwait’s representative did not say how his country’s pledge would be divided.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

