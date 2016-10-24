FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced after 2-3 years: PM
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 10 months ago

Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced after 2-3 years: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The role of Egypt's military in the economy is likely to decrease in two to three years, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a television interview with CBC.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former military general, has promised to revive the economy after assuming office in 2014 and has called in the army to help keep a lid on prices.

Over the past year, army vans have begun roaming the country selling cheap groceries and military outlets have popped up.

"I imagine it will be two to three years," said Ismail when asked when the military's role may decrease.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
