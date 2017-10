CAIRO (Reuters) - The run-off in Egypt’s presidential election will pit the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi against Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister and a former air force commander, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported on Monday.

Quoting an unnamed source, MENA said all appeals had been rejected by the committee overseeing the election, which was due to announce the official results later in the day.