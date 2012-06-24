Egypt president must unite, speak for all: army source

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Egyptian army official said on Sunday that the Islamist president-elect must unite the country and should not only serve the interests of a single group in the biggest Arab nation.

The official, close to the ruling military council, was speaking to Reuters after the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsy was declared victor over ex-military man Ahmed Shafik in the presidential vote held a week ago.

“The military council has done its duty in keeping the election process free and fair, a true example of democracy, to the world,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

“The onus now is on the new president to unite the nation and create a true coalition of political and revolutionary forces to rebuild the country economically and politically.”

The election divided the nation between Islamists rooting for Morsy and those who believed Shafik could restore order or backed him for fear that the Brotherhood would seek to turn Egypt into a religious state.

Many in the centre ground, whose favored candidates were pushed out of the race in the first round last month, found both candidates equally unpalatable and were left with a wrenching choice in the June 16-17 run-off vote.

“The challenge for Egypt now is rebuilding its institutions and ensuring that these institutions are independent and work for the people, not a single party or movement,” the military official said.

Many Christians, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s 82 million people, had said they would back Shafik for fear of having an Islamist in charge.

Senior Brotherhood and army figures held meetings in the past week to resolve an impasse over measures taken by the army before and after the presidential election which the Brotherhood and opponents said were aimed at prolonging military rule.

Egypt’s military, in power since 1952, has long been mistrustful of Islamist group’s plans. Army officials say the generals are wary of relinquishing power before a new constitution is in place that ensures Egypt does not become a religious state - and which also safeguards their own role.

Compromise is not easy between arguably Egypt’s two most powerful institutions, but Morsy will have to maintain relations with the military rulers to ensure a smooth tenure, analysts say. The army’s decades-old business complex amounts to about a third of Egypt’s economy, according to U.S. estimates.

State television earlier reported that Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who heads the military council that has ruled Egypt for more than 16 months, congratulated Morsy on Sunday.