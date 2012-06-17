FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt Brotherhood says Morsy leads early vote count
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt Brotherhood says Morsy leads early vote count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said its candidate Mohamed Morsy had taken a lead in the early count of votes after Sunday’s presidential election against Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister Ahmed Shafik.

Morsy had 61 percent of the 1.4 million votes counted so far, compared to 39 percent for Shafik, Morsy campaign official Yasser Ali told a news conference less than two hours after polling stations closed at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT).

There are about 50 million eligible voters. Turnout was 46 percent in the first round, when neither candidate received more than a quarter of the votes cast.

A Shafik campaign official dismissed the Brotherhood’s count, saying his candidate was ahead but gave no numbers.

Each campaign is allowed to have representatives in polling stations to watch the count.

Reporting by Tom Perry, Marwa Awad and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.