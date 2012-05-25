FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brotherhood to talk on VP, government with others: official
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 5 years ago

Brotherhood to talk on VP, government with others: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said it will invite leading politicians knocked out of the country’s presidential election to talks whose agenda will include the position of vice president and a future coalition government, a Brotherhood official said.

Yasser Ali said the invitees would include Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, an independent Islamist, and Hamdeen Sabahy, a leftist.

The Brotherhood said the first round of the presidential race was won by its candidate, Mohamed Mursi. He will face Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s former prime minister, in a run-off.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Tom Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.