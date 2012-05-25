Brotherhood to talk on VP, government with others: official

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said it will invite leading politicians knocked out of the country’s presidential election to talks whose agenda will include the position of vice president and a future coalition government, a Brotherhood official said.

Yasser Ali said the invitees would include Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, an independent Islamist, and Hamdeen Sabahy, a leftist.

The Brotherhood said the first round of the presidential race was won by its candidate, Mohamed Mursi. He will face Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s former prime minister, in a run-off.