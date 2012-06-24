FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt Brotherhood to extend protests seeking change
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2012 / 3:29 PM / in 5 years

Egypt Brotherhood to extend protests seeking change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Muslim Brotherhood official said on Sunday demonstrations to protest against the ruling army’s move to dissolve parliament and its decree curbing presidential powers would be extended even after its candidate won the presidential vote.

“The peaceful protests will continue in the squares and across Egypt. The struggle for a new Egypt is just beginning,” Gihad Haddad, a Brotherhood official, told Reuters. The group had called for open-ended protests last week.

“We will continue exerting pressure for change on all fronts: through the ‘Renaissance’ (election) program, the protests and through quickly uniting Egyptians to form a new government to begin its work,” another senior Brotherhood official, Hassan Malek, told Reuters.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.