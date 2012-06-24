Egypt's Brotherhood hails historic presidential win

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood hailed the victory announced on Sunday of their candidate in Egypt’s first free presidential vote, saying that the world would now see that the biggest Arab nation had now proved it could freely choose its leader.

“The world looks upon this nation as a people capable of choosing a leader of their own free will,” said Brotherhood official Ahmed Abdelatti, speaking at a news conference at the headquarters of the once banned group’s political party in central Cairo.

The audience erupted in chants when Mohamed Morsy’s win was announced by an election committee. “Free Revolutionaries, we will complete our journey,” they chanted.

“The president of Egypt’s revolution, of the second republic, begins his work today to implement the Nahda (Rennaissance) project,” said Yasser Ali, a Morsy campaign official said.