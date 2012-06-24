FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood hails historic presidential win
June 24, 2012 / 2:54 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Brotherhood hails historic presidential win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood hailed the victory announced on Sunday of their candidate in Egypt’s first free presidential vote, saying that the world would now see that the biggest Arab nation had now proved it could freely choose its leader.

“The world looks upon this nation as a people capable of choosing a leader of their own free will,” said Brotherhood official Ahmed Abdelatti, speaking at a news conference at the headquarters of the once banned group’s political party in central Cairo.

The audience erupted in chants when Mohamed Morsy’s win was announced by an election committee. “Free Revolutionaries, we will complete our journey,” they chanted.

“The president of Egypt’s revolution, of the second republic, begins his work today to implement the Nahda (Rennaissance) project,” said Yasser Ali, a Morsy campaign official said.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair

