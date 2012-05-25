FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brotherhood calls talks to "save" Egyptian revolution
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2012 / 7:39 PM / 5 years ago

Brotherhood calls talks to "save" Egyptian revolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Essam el-Erian, (C) deputy head of the Muslim Brotherhood political party, talks during a news conference in Cairo May 25, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood on Friday called Egyptian political forces to talks on ways to "save" the uprising ahead of a presidential election run-off it says will pit its candidate against Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood on Friday called Egyptian political forces to talks on ways to “save” the uprising ahead of a presidential election run-off it says will pit its candidate against Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister.

Mohamed Mursi, the Brotherhood’s presidential candidate, has contacted other presidential candidates and party leaders and invited them to a meeting on Saturday, said Essam el-Erian, the deputy head of the Brotherhood’s political party.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Sophie Hares

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.