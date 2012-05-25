Brotherhood calls talks to "save" Egyptian revolution

Essam el-Erian, (C) deputy head of the Muslim Brotherhood political party, talks during a news conference in Cairo May 25, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood on Friday called Egyptian political forces to talks on ways to "save" the uprising ahead of a presidential election run-off it says will pit its candidate against Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood on Friday called Egyptian political forces to talks on ways to “save” the uprising ahead of a presidential election run-off it says will pit its candidate against Ahmed Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister.

Mohamed Mursi, the Brotherhood’s presidential candidate, has contacted other presidential candidates and party leaders and invited them to a meeting on Saturday, said Essam el-Erian, the deputy head of the Brotherhood’s political party.