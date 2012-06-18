FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Brotherhood says takes commanding vote lead
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood says takes commanding vote lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy had a commanding lead over his rival ex-military man Ahmed Shafik in a presidential election, with 52 percent of votes cast based on the count from 95 percent of polling stations.

A Brotherhood official Khaled Qazzaz said Shafik had 48 percent of the votes counted. Shafik’s campaign has not given a clear indication of where their candidate lies.

“There is no way Shafik can win,” Qazzaz said, speaking at the headquarters of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party. The party said on its website it would shortly announce “the first statement of the first elected Egyptian president.”

Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.