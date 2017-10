Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian parliamentary elections will begin on April 28 and be held in four stages, Mohamed Gadallah, a legal adviser to President Mohamed Mursi, told Reuters on Thursday.

