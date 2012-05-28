FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt protesters set fire to Shafiq headquarters: media
#World News
May 28, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Egypt protesters set fire to Shafiq headquarters: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported, after the ex-prime minister made it into the second round of the vote.

The privately-owned Al-Hayat channel broadcast images of a the fire at Shafiq’s campaign office in the Cairo district of Dokki, saying it had been caused by a group of protesters. It said there were no injuries.

Shafiq was Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister and his success in the first round of the presidential vote has angered protesters who regard him as a symbol of the deposed president’s rule. Shafiq will face the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi in the June 16-17 run-off.

The state news agency MENA said a group of protesters had broken into the campaign office and vandalized it before setting it ablaze.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich

