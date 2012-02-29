Egypt presidential vote starts May 23

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidential election will be held over two days starting May 23, the state election committee said on Wednesday, as the country’s military rulers prepare to hand power to civilians after last year’s overthrow of Hosni Mubarak.

A run-off vote will take place on June 16 and 17 and final results will be released on June 21, the committee’s head Farouk Soltan told reporters.

The military has faced street protests and widespread demands that it hand power to civilians sooner than the end-June deadline that it had set itself.