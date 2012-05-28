FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 28, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Islamist candidate rejects Egypt vote result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A moderate Islamist candidate said on Monday he did not accept the result of Egypt’s presidential vote, saying the election had not been honest, in some of the strongest criticism yet of polls to pick a replacement for ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.

The official results will be announced later on Monday, but unofficial tallies compiled by political groups and media have indicated the Muslim Brotherhood’s candidate and Mubarak’s last prime minister will go to a run-off in June.

“I reject these results and do not recognise them,” said Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, a former Brotherhood member, alleging that votes had been bought and representatives of candidates had been denied access to polling stations during the count.

Preliminary results put Abol Fotouh in fourth place.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
