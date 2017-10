CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamist president-elect Mohamed Morsy said on Sunday that Egypt would uphold international treaties, in a clear gesture to Israel which has been concerned about the fate of its 33-year-old peace deal with Cairo.

“We will uphold international treaties and agreements between Egypt and the world,” Morsy said in his first televised address to the nation, adding that Egypt wanted peace with the world but had the capability to defend itself from any attack.