Egypt's Brotherhood says candidate holds vote lead

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy was holding a lead over his rival ex-military man Ahmed Shafik in a presidential election, with 52 percent of votes cast based on the count from 82 percent of polling stations.

A Brotherhood official said Morsy had 10.5 million votes out of about 20 million votes counted so far, based on the count from some 10,700 polling stations out of a total of about 13,100.

Shafik had 9.5 million votes or 48 percent, the official added. Shafik’s campaign has not given a clear indication of where their candidate lies.