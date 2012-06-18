FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood says candidate holds vote lead
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 12:34 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood says candidate holds vote lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy was holding a lead over his rival ex-military man Ahmed Shafik in a presidential election, with 52 percent of votes cast based on the count from 82 percent of polling stations.

A Brotherhood official said Morsy had 10.5 million votes out of about 20 million votes counted so far, based on the count from some 10,700 polling stations out of a total of about 13,100.

Shafik had 9.5 million votes or 48 percent, the official added. Shafik’s campaign has not given a clear indication of where their candidate lies.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair

