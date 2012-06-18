Egypt election result due Thursday: official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidential election committee is still compiling results from polling stations and will announce the winner of the country’s first real presidential vote on Thursday, a senior member of the body told Reuters on Monday.

The campaigns of both the Muslim Brotherhood’s candidate Mohamed Morsy and former air force commander Ahmed Shafik have claimed they are leading the race, each citing their own unofficial tallies.

“We have nothing to do with the results being circulated,” Judge Maher el-Beheiry said. He said the committee was awaiting results from polling stations, where he said counting may still be going on.

“We will compile the results we receive and look into appeals and in principle we will announce results on Thursday.”