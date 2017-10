CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptians began voting on Wednesday in the nation’s first genuine presidential election that will pick the man to replace Hosni Mubarak who was ousted in a popular uprising last year.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), television reported. They will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). With none of the 12 candidates bidding for Egypt’s top job expected to win the first round outright, a second round is planned for mid-June.