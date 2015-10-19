FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Columnist says Egyptians prefer porn to politics
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Columnist says Egyptians prefer porn to politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The apathy of voters towards Egypt’s parliamentary election is because people are fixated on pornography rather than politics, a popular Egyptian newspaper columnist says.

Dandarawy al-Hawary, writing in the daily Youm 7, said Egyptians have been distracted since an actress said on her television show that she watched porn and encouraged young people to do the same to get a sexual education.

“It is the bitter truth that Egyptian society, across all its sectors, was more concerned with discussing pornographic films... and everyone forgot the most important parliamentary election in Egypt,” Hawary wrote.

Hawary, a supporter of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, also cited an “international study” he sourced to Google saying Islamic countries have the highest consumption of porn worldwide.

Most analysts have attributed the low turnout in the election to disillusionment, especially among young Egyptians, with the current leadership.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.