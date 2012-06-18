FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shafik campaign contests Egypt Islamist win claim
June 18, 2012 / 3:19 AM / in 5 years

Shafik campaign contests Egypt Islamist win claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An aide of Egypt’s presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik, an ex-military man who was Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, on Monday challenged the claim by the Muslim Brotherhood that it had won the vote.

The Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) said in a news conference that its candidate Mohamed Morsy had won 52.5 percent of the vote compared to Shafik’s 47.5 percent with almost all votes counted.

“The campaign of Ahmed Shafik is astonished by the conference of the FJP that represents a violation of the laws of the election commission,” Mahmoud Baraka, the media of Shafik’s campaign, said, accusing the Brotherhood of “hijacking the election result.”

“It is the only authority entitled to issue results, however our counting of the votes have so far showed that we are ahead with 52 percent of the vote but we refuse to break the law and issue any numbers now,” he said.

The election committee has yet to make any announcement.

Writing by Edmund Blair

