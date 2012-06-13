Ex-military man taps Islamist fears in Egypt vote

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood’s formidable support base stands in contrast to the patchwork of interest groups backing former senior military officer Ahmed Shafik in the race to lead Egypt.

But this could prove to be a weakness for the Brotherhood and an advantage for Shafik as the country heads towards the last leg of its first free presidential election, concluding 16 months of turbulent army rule since Hosni Mubarak was deposed.

The Islamist movement’s power to quickly mobilize its followers and a discreet decision-making style make it easier for Shafik to paint it as an obscure sect whose candidate Mohamed Mursi will place its interests above those of Egypt.

“The Brotherhood and their candidate use religion to shackle human freedoms,” Shafik, who was Mubarak’s last prime minister, told supporters on Friday.

His strongest card is a pledge to restore order. A belief that he has the support of state security, intelligence and the military, has struck a chord with businessmen, Coptic Christians, Mubarak-era nostalgics and millions of others who fear an experiment in Islamist rule.

The Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest Islamist movement, tries to weld conservative social values with a message of tolerance and modernity. It dismisses Shafik as a remnant of the Mubarak era who will wipe out the democratic gains of last year’s uprising.

Its organizational strength helped it resist decades of repression under Mubarak and mobilize faster than its political rivals to secure a dominant role in the new parliament.

To some, however, its coherence and ideological unity has left it unable or unwilling to rally most of the candidates defeated in the first round behind Mursi, helping Shafik portray it as inflexible and dogmatic.

Since suggesting he could work with a Brotherhood-led cabinet, Shafik has hardened his stance as the weekend vote nears, branding the group as the biggest threat to a free Egypt.

Both he and the Brotherhood have denied reports from some state officials that the two camps had held secret meetings to negotiate how to work with each other after the election.

Shafik’s appeal as the only candidate with public office and military experience plays well with Egyptians fed up with bouts of unrest, from shopkeepers to taxi drivers and tourism workers.

His defense of individual freedom - however hollow it rings with the young revolutionaries who led the uprising - will comfort Coptic Christians, who form a tenth of the population and are likely to back anyone but an Islamist.

SUPPORT FROM OLD GUARD

It also seems to be luring some liberals and leftists who supported Mubarak’s overthrow but see the Brotherhood as an equal threat to Egyptian democracy as Mubarak-era holdovers.

Those voters have been left with a painful choice since their first-choice candidates lost in the first round.

Shafik quit as prime minister in March 2011 after anti-army protesters demanded a purge of Mubarak-era officials. He denies seeking to reconstruct Mubarak’s old system and his campaign dismisses accusations that he is leaning on the network of the deposed leader’s disbanded National Democratic Party (NDP).

Some of Egypt’s wealthiest businessmen, who thrived under Mubarak, have given tacit approval of Shafik, and some former NDP officials also said they back him.

PARTNERSHIPS

Comments from a broader section of entrepreneurs suggest little enthusiasm for the Brotherhood’s painstakingly detailed program to revive Egypt’s economy, which gives just as much prominence to stimulating private investment.

Many risk-averse businessmen and stock market investors, rattled by an exodus of foreign investors, see Shafik’s government experience as a decisive advantage.

“With Ahmed Shafik, it’ll be business as usual. This is what Egypt needs now - going back to a normal flow of investment activity to boost the economy,” said Rahim el-Kishky, who runs an information technology company.

Tourism executives frown on the Brotherhood’s plan to diversify away from the industry’s main segment, beach holidays.

“We did not revolt against the old regime only to hand the country to the Islamists. Egypt has always been a civilian state,” said Nader Boulus, a Christian who manages a tourism company in the port city of Alexandria.

Hasan Malek, one of the Brotherhood’s financiers, has sought to reassure established business that post-Mubarak Egypt would be about partnerships, transparency and the rotation of power.

But some businessmen fear the Brotherhood will elbow out entrenched companies to favor firms run by its members. Malek denied this, saying the real battleground was not the economy.

“I tell them we seek partnerships with all to expand the industrial and investor markets,” he said. “Old and new business will benefit because there is room for everybody.”

“The real fight is where the Brotherhood would usher in a civilian state, while Shafik’s purpose is to keep Mubarak’s deep state intact, as if the revolution never happened,” Malek said.

Shafik’s pledge of stability is open to question the risk of a hostile reaction on the streets if he wins.

His supporters point to what they see as a greater risk if Mursi becomes leader and ends up quarreling with state security, the intelligence establishment and the military leadership.

For Ahmed Metwali, a 53-year-old retail manager who runs a business in central Cairo, the choice will still be tough.

“What we need now is stability so our businesses and lives can run smoothly. I do not want another vicious police state that does not respect me as a citizen. I revolted against that,” Metwali said.

He plans to vote for Shafik to avoid what he called “a religious state”.