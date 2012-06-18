FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shafik campaign says ahead in Egypt vote race
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Shafik campaign says ahead in Egypt vote race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, Ahmed Shafik, is beating “beyond all doubt” the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsy in the presidential vote, Shafik’s campaign said, disputing the Islamist group’s claim that its candidate had won the election.

“The initial indications of the Ahmed Shafik campaign prove beyond all doubt that he is ahead in the elections despite all the violations,” a spokesman for his campaign said in a statement. He said Shafik had won between 51 percent and 52 percent of the vote.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Hemming

