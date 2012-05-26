Egypt's Shafiq sees no problem with Muslim Brotherhood government

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq said on Friday he saw nothing wrong with the idea of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government, an apparent overture to the group he is set to face in next month’s run-off for the presidency.

According to unofficial results from the first round of the presidential election, Shafiq, Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, will face the Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi in the June 16-17 vote.

The Brotherhood is trying to rally other political players to Mursi’s side in a bid to defeat Shafiq, who the group has described as part of the old guard and a danger to the Egyptian revolution that swept Mubarak from power last year.

“I see no problem in the coming prime minister of Egypt being from the Freedom and Justice Party,” Shafiq said during an interview with the privately owned al-Hayat television channel.