Egyptian presidential candidate pulls out for Moussa

CAIRO (Reuters) - One of the 13 candidates running for the Egyptian presidency pulled out of the race on Wednesday to support veteran diplomat Amr Moussa, state news agency MENA said.

Mohamed Fawzi Eissa, 67, a lawyer and former policeman, was seen as unlikely to win many votes in the May 23-24 election and said at a joint news conference with Moussa that he wanted to avoid a dilution of the vote. Moussa said his support was a boost to his chances of winning.

Along with Moussa, other top contenders include Mohamed Mursi, the Muslim Brotherhood candidate, Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, an independent Islamist, Ahmed Shafiq, Mubarak’s last prime minister, and Hamdeen Sabahy, a leftist.