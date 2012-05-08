Egypt election committee halts work after criticism in parliament

A man walks past campaign posters of presidential candidate Mohamed Fawzi Eissa in Cairo May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidential elections committee said it would stop its work in preparation for presidential elections due later this month after what it said was an insult to the committee by members of parliament during its session on Monday.

The committee said in a statement it would not meet on Tuesday as planned with presidential candidates and media figures pending “suitable conditions for the meeting.”

It was not immediately clear whether this would affect the timeline for Egypt’s landmark elections due on May 23 and 24.

The elections committee said members of parliament had expressed distrust and insulted its judges, and it called on the ruling army council to intervene to allow the panel to continue its work.

“If some seek to complicate the situation and stir strife then (the committee) apologizes for not continuing its work in the manner that satisfies it and that realizes the hopes of the Egyptian people,” the statement said.

A senior member of the presidential elections committee, Hatem Bagato, confirmed the contents of the statement to Reuters, but gave no other details.