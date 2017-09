CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidential election was extended to a third day on Tuesday, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website, quoting a member of the body overseeing the vote that former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to win.

The decision followed lower-than-expected turnout in the two-day vote that was originally due to end on Tuesday at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT).