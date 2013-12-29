FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's president says elections within six months of constitution approval
December 29, 2013

Egypt's president says elections within six months of constitution approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim president said on Sunday that the government is committed to holding parliamentary and presidential elections within six months of approval of the new constitution, to be voted on next month.

The timetable means Egypt would have an elected government by next summer to replace that installed by the army after it ousted elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

Adly Mansour also said that it would not be unconstitutional for presidential elections to be held before parliamentary elections.

The initial plan unveiled in July required parliamentary elections to be held first, but the constitution to be voted on in a referendum on January 14 and 15 would allow presidential elections first.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by David Goodman

