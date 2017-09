A supporter of Egypt's army chief and defense minister General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a poster with Sisi's image during a protest in support of the new constitution at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government will likely call a presidential election ahead of parliamentary polls, two officials said on Monday, rearranging the political roadmap in a way that could see army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi elected head of state by April.

The roadmap unveiled after the army deposed President Mohamed Mursi in July timetabled parliamentary elections first.