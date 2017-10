Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Administrative Court said on Wednesday it had referred the country’s amended electoral law to the Supreme Constitutional Court for review.

Earlier, it threw the timetable for lower house parliamentary elections due to start on April 22 into confusion when it ordered the cancellation of President Mohamed Mursi’s decree calling the four-stage polls.