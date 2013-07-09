UAE foreign minister to arrive in Cairo Tuesday morning

United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addresses the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister will arrive in Cairo on Tuesday morning at the head of the most senior foreign delegation to visit Egypt since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The delegation is coming to “show full support to the people of Egypt - political support, economic support,” Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty told Reuters by telephone.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and National Security Adviser Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed will meet with Egypt’s president and minister of defense.