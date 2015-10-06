Egypt plans new Mediterranean gas exploration round in first half 2016

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is preparing to launch a new bidding round for gas exploration off the Mediterranean coast in the first half of 2016, Khaled Abdel Badie, the head of the state gas company EGAS told Reuters on Tuesday.

His comments came after Egypt announced it had awarded four new licenses to explore for oil and gas off its Mediterranean coast, weeks after Eni’s giant Zohr gas find piqued fresh international interest in the area.